Illegal Truck Parking On Highways Triggers Accidents

Hyderabad: A series of accidents are being reported on state highways as trucks and lorries continue to park along the roadside. These illegally parked vehicles pose a serious threat to other motorists. Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) have been urged to strictly enforce rules and ensure that trucks are parked only in designated parking lots.

Hyderabad is witnessing a massive influx of heavy vehicles daily: around 1,000 lorries carrying sand, 800 with bricks, 2,000 with a cargo of stones, 1,000 vegetable carriers, 1,000 grain trucks and nearly 2,000 goods vehicles, according to the Telangana Lorry Owners Association.

Truckers’ associations agree that drivers should not halt on highway shoulders, but also point out that the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) has failed to provide adequate rest areas for drivers, particularly in Telangana.

Truck parking facilities are available at Abdullapurmet, Miyapur, Shamshabad, Yamalur, Medchal and AutonNagar. Despite this, many drivers continue to park irresponsibly on the roadside. Illegal parking attracts a fine of ₹1,000.

Transport expert Lakshmi Narayan Rao said, “Lorry drivers need to be educated about the dangers of parking on highways. Because of entry restrictions into the city, many halt on the outskirts. Strict enforcement by the police and RTA is essential to curb such illegal parking.”

Manchireddy Rajender Reddy, president of the Telangana Lorry Owners Association, said, “There is a need for better facilities in parking lots. Some lots are caught in ownership disputes between private parties and the government. We have approached authorities and ministers with several representations since 2017.”

Ravi Shanker Alluri, general secretary of the Bharatiya Transport Mazdoor Maha Sangh, said, “National Highway authorities, despite collecting toll fees, have failed to provide basic amenities. Truck drivers suffer the most. Dhabas are permitted along highways, but there are no designated parking spaces nearby.”

He added, “The Central government had promised proper parking lots. While good facilities exist on stretches like Delhi-Meerut and Delhi-Jaipur, more are needed. Drivers require at least four hours of rest. Parking lots must be designed with specific dimensions for safe manoeuvring, ideally 12.5 feet wide and 75 feet long for semi-trailers, along with proper drainage, fencing, lighting and strategic locations near highways and logistics hubs. These facilities are essential nodes in the supply chain.”