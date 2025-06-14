Illegal Telecom Setup Busted

Hyderabad: An illegal call-routing racket was busted in Secunderabad by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in coordination with the Telangana Police. The operation involved rerouting international calls from countries such as the Middle East and the United States to Indian customers while displaying local Indian numbers—thereby bypassing legitimate telecom gateways.

According to officials, the racket was uncovered on Thursday and was being run using SIP (Session Initiation Protocol) connections and locally procured network equipment. During the raid, one SIP server, three laptops, a monitor, and related devices were seized. Acting on a credible tip-off, the Hyderabad unit of the DoT conducted analysis and intelligence gathering, which led to the bust.

The fact that the equipment was procured in Hyderabad has raised concerns and officials are further probing the racket. One individual has been arrested in connection with the case. Two FIRs have been registered against the firm involved and a suspect was apprehended.