Illegal structures on govt land razed in Mailardevpally

Hyderabad: Structures constructed on government land without valid permissions or documents were razed by revenue officials within the Mailardevpally police station limits on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the investigating officer Naidu, these structures were built on survey No 156/1 of the government land. On being asked about the validity of the property, the owners reportedly failed to show any valid documents or permissions for constructions. As a result, the revenue officials decided to go about their demolition, amid tight police security.
The police registered a case and are trying to identify the builder responsible for this.
Meanwhile, the situation became tense after a woman allegedly tried to stop a JCB vehicle from demolishing her house. The owners of the sites reportedly broke the side glass of the JCB vehicle.
Further investigation into the incident is underway.