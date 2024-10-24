Illegal structures on govt land razed in Mailardevpally

According to the investigating officer Naidu, these structures were built on survey No 156/1 of the government land. On being asked about the validity of the property, the owners reportedly failed to show any valid documents or permissions for constructions. As a result, the revenue officials decided to go about their demolition, amid tight police security.

The police registered a case and are trying to identify the builder responsible for this.

Meanwhile, the situation became tense after a woman allegedly tried to stop a JCB vehicle from demolishing her house. The owners of the sites reportedly broke the side glass of the JCB vehicle.

Further investigation into the incident is underway.



