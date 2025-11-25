Illegal Sand Mining Rampant Along Penganga and Godavari Rivers

Adilabad: Illegal sand mining is rampant along River Godavari in Mancherial district and River Penganga in Adilabad district.

The mining by unauthorised persons is continuing despite the state government’s efforts to curb it through sand bazaars at places including Bavuraopet in Chennur and Utnoor in Adilabad district, where sand is being sold for Rs.1,200 per tonne.

Mines and Geology minister Gaddam Vivek inaugurated the sand bazaar at Bavuraopet a few days ago. It has reportedly evoked poor response. However, minister Vivek has asserted that the Mines and Geology department has recorded an 18 per cent increase in revenue this year compared to last year, as it has succeeded in curbing illegal mining and ensuring transparency in sales.

It is said a tractor load of sand costs around ₹4,800 and an additional ₹500 for transportation from the government’s sand bazaars. Consumers have to book on the Sand Bazaar portal to purchase the sand. Private traders are selling a tractor load for `8,000-`9,000.

Officially, Indiramma housing beneficiaries are supplied sand free of cost, provided they bear the transportation charges. However, an Indiramma house beneficiary in Adilabad Rural mandal, on condition of anonymity, said free sand is a false claim. Instead, officials are collecting money from the same.

Following complaints, minister Vivek expressed his displeasure with officials and warned of action.

Illegal sand mining is particularly rampant from streams and rivulets even in the Kawal Tiger Reserve. There are environmental concerns, as sand mining destroys the groundwater recharging capacity, lowering the water table.

There are also allegations that some people are taking sand free from the sand reaches, citing that it is for the construction of Indiramma houses. However, the same sand is sold illegally to others at huge profits.

Following these allegations, Mancherial collector Kumar Deepak has inspected sand reaches at Naspur and Mulkalla and verified sand supply and sales. The collector has asked the tahsildars to lay temporary roads to the sand reaches from the main road for easier transportation of the sand.