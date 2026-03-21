Illegal Samosa Manufacturing Unit Busted in Jiyaguda

Hyderabad: In a coordinated operation, the Hyderabad Food Adulteration Surveillance Team (H-FAST) of the Task Force, in close coordination with the Kulsumpura police, raided an illegal food manufacturing unit operating at Jiyaguda.

During the raid, it was found that the unit was engaged in large-scale preparation of samosas under extremely unhygienic conditions without possessing any valid FSSAI license, trade license, or fire safety clearance.

The accused, identified as Abdul Rasheed (73) was found to be using spoiled and substandard ingredients, including stale boiled eggs and repeatedly used cooking oil, thereby endangering public health.

The police seized 500 spoiled boiled eggs, five kgs reused cooking oil, 350 egg samosas, 600 sweet corn samosas, 1000 onion samosas apart from the raw material used for preparing samosas.

The police said necessary legal action was being initiated, and further investigation is in progress at Kulsumpura police station.

Task Force Deputy Commissioner of Police, Gaikwad Vaibhav Raghunath, said the police and H-FAST would continue its drive against food adulteration and illegal food manufacturing activities. Citizens are encouraged to report such unlawful practices through official channels and help ensure public health and safety.