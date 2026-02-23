Illegal Liquor Belt Shops Choke Rural and Urban Areas in Warangal & Karimnagar

Warangal: Despite state-level directives to curb unauthorised liquor sales, illegal ‘belt shops’, extension counters of licensed wine outlets, continue to proliferate across the erstwhile Warangal and Karimnagar districts.

What began as outlets operating near licensed premises has expanded into residential localities, kirana stores and pan shops, with sales reportedly taking place round the clock in violation of excise regulations. Estimates suggest there are over 15,700 such outlets in the united Warangal region and more than 12,500 in united Karimnagar, far exceeding the number of licensed shops.

The issue drew attention this week in Chigurumamidi mandal of Karimnagar district after several Class 8 students at a Zilla Parishad High School were found consuming alcohol inside a classroom during school hours. At a Parent-Teacher Committee meeting, parents alleged that easy access to liquor through illegal outlets operating near the school had contributed to the incident.

Locals alleged that the belt shop network operates through commissions and syndicates, with licensed dealers supplying stock in bulk to unauthorised vendors. They claimed that a beer with a printed MRP of Rs 190 is being sold for around Rs 250 through such outlets.

In Jagtial district, a group of students on an educational tour were reportedly attacked by intoxicated youths at a petrol pump near Dharmaram. The youths allegedly harassed girl students and pelted the bus with stones before being repelled.

In Mahbubabad district, a migrant labourer in an inebriated condition allegedly created panic at a government hospital by attacking people with a knife. The incident ended after he locked himself in a room and attempted suicide. Hospital staff intervened and prevented further harm.

Residents have alleged that the growth of belt shops is taking place with the connivance of excise personnel, claiming that bribes are being paid to overlook violations. Excise officials recently conducted raids in Chigurumamidi mandal, but villagers alleged that enforcement remains inadequate.

Budidha Gopi, state secretary of the Kallu Geetha Karmika Sangham, alleged that thousands of illegal belt shops are operating across several districts under the protection of excise officials and liquor syndicates. “These unauthorised outlets have turned every village into a virtual bar, operating 24/7 with open seating, even along main highways. This ‘liquor epidemic’ is not just a regulatory failure, it is a social catastrophe,” he said.

He added, “Addiction is hollowing out the youth, tearing families apart. Women are left to raise children alone after losing husbands to alcohol-related deaths, while others care for relatives crippled by excessive drinking. Belt shops are fuelling this distress, driving conflict and eroding peace in rural communities.”

Rajamma, a member of the Mahila Sangham in Kesamudram of Mahbubabad district, alleged that the spread of illegal belt shops has increased addiction and violence in villages. “It is distressing to see schoolchildren falling victim to this menace while officials allegedly look the other way for monthly bribes. Families are being torn apart in the pursuit of liquor profits,” she said, demanding that the district collector take strict action against those operating such outlets.

The allegations have intensified demands for stricter enforcement against unauthorised liquor sales across the region.