Illegal land allotment: ED officials grill former RR collector

Hyderabad: Former Rangareddy district collector D. Amoy Kumar, currently secretary of the animal husbandry department, has reportedly told the Enforcement Directorate (ED) of the allotment of land to private persons due to alleged pressure from the then BRS government.

The ED, which was grilling the officer for the third day on Friday, received complaints in connection with similar land allotment issues being faced by hundreds of victims.

Amoy Kumar was questioned for eight hours at the ED office in Basheerbagh. Officials questioned him regarding kickbacks in the form of cash transactions between officials and individuals. Sources said Amoy Kumar had tried to avoid answering some questions but the ED officials persisted by reading out from his statement.

The ED officials are understood to have obtained details of irregularities in connection with land allotments to businessmen and others forcibly by the then government.

When Amoy Kumar was collector of Rangareddy, and Medchal-Malkajgiri district, a huge land bank was assigned to private persons and businessmen, illegally. In Maheshwaram mandal, the then BRS government allotted 30 acres of land belonging to farmers to businessmen illegally.