Illegal Explosives Worth ₹7 Lakh Seized in Warangal

WARANGAL: The Warangal Task Force, in coordination with Mulkanoor police, seized a large quantity of illegal explosives and arrested one person during an operation on Thursday.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of Task Force ACP A. Madhusudhan and inspector S. Raju. Acting on credible information, police intercepted an auto-rickshaw within the Mulkanoor police station limits and apprehended Gunji Ailaiah (40), a resident of Vishwanatha Colony, who was allegedly transporting the explosives.

During the operation, police seized 1,440 gelatin sticks packed in eight boxes, 1,950 detonators and ten bundles of Cordex wire of varying sizes.

The total value of the seized material, including the transport vehicle, is estimated at around ₹7.07 lakh. While Ailaiah was taken into custody, another suspect, Vallapu Rajaiah (70), is absconding.

The accused and the seized explosives were handed over to Mulkanoor police for further investigation. A case has been registered and a search is under way to trace the absconding suspect. The investigation in underway