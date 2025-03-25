 Top
Illegal constructions, tax hikes top GHMC Prajavani complaints

Telangana
DC Correspondent
25 March 2025 9:22 AM IST

176 complaints filed, with Kukatpally zone receiving the highest at 52

GHMC’s Prajavani received 176 complaints, mainly on illegal constructions and tax hikes, while the Hyderabad collectorate got 98 applications, including 31 for government housing.

The GHMC’s Prajavani programme received 176 complaints, most pertaining to illegal constructions, property tax hikes and road restoration. The GHMC’s head office received 68 complaints, with the maximum, 26, regarding the town planning wing. In its six zonal offices, the GHMC received 108 complaints, Kukatpally topping with 52.

The Hyderabad collectorate received 98 applications, 31 pertaining to government houses, and 24 for pensions.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
