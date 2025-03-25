Illegal constructions, tax hikes top GHMC Prajavani complaints

The GHMC’s Prajavani programme received 176 complaints, most pertaining to illegal constructions, property tax hikes and road restoration. The GHMC’s head office received 68 complaints, with the maximum, 26, regarding the town planning wing. In its six zonal offices, the GHMC received 108 complaints, Kukatpally topping with 52.

The Hyderabad collectorate received 98 applications, 31 pertaining to government houses, and 24 for pensions.



