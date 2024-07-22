Illegal Constructions in FTL Buffer Zone: HC Summons HMDA Chief

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court summoned the HMDA commissioner to appear virtually in a PIL challenging illegal and unauthorised constructions by the National Institute of Tourism and Hospitality Management (NITHM) in the full tank level and buffer zone of Rammamma kunta. Earlier, the lake protection committee was directed to file a compliance report by notifying the buffer zone for all water bodies within the HMDA limits.

The panel, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar, was dealing with a public interest litigation filed by Human Rights and Consumer Protection Cell Trust. The petitioner alleged that the construction carried out by the respondent was in the buffer zone of the lake. The panel, had, on an earlier occasion, pointed out: “No construction can be permitted to be raised in the buffer zone of a lake.

From a perusal of the cadastral map of the lake, it is evident that a portion of the building protrudes into the buffer zone of the lake, which has been marked with red square boxes in the map. Therefore, the construction, which had been undertaken for constructing class room and auditorium, cannot be permitted on the buffer zone of the lake.” The panel took note of the fact that in case respondent was not permitted to raise construction, the same would escalate the cost of the project, which, in turn, would be detrimental to the public exchequer. In view of the statement made by the counsel for respondent that no construction shall be undertaken on the buffer zone of the lake, the panel accordingly directed the lake protection committee to notify the buffer zone for all water bodies within HMDA limits, at the first instance. However, the panel observed that no such compliance report was on record and accordingly directed the HMDA commissioner to appear virtually before the court on July 24.

Illegal shop beside RTA office: Plea against medical officer’s inaction



Justice T. Vinod Kumar of the Telangana High Court took on file a writ plea alleging inaction on the part of circle 21 assistant medical officer of health (AMOH) in taking action against individuals running an unauthorised photocopy shop beside the Kondapur RTA office. The judge was hearing a writ plea filed by Mohammed Mazher Shareef alleging that the AMOH had failed to take any action against V. Pradeep and Manik Rao, who were using the space meant for a public toilet for their commercial purposes. The petitioner alleged that despite his complaint, the AMOH had failed to have the shop removed. The judge directed counsel representing the GHMC to get instructions and posted the matter after two weeks.



Staff of private engg. college plead for AICTE pay scales



Justice Pulla Karthik of the Telangana High Court ordered notice to the commissioner of the State Board of Technical Education and Training, All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), VMR Pradeep Kumar Institute of Engineering and Technology Institute and others, in a writ plea against non-implementation of AICTE pay scales, 2016. The judge was hearing a writ plea filed by Burra Bala Raju and four others, who are working with the institute. The petitioners alleged that the respondent authorities failed to take any action on their representations regarding non-implementation of the AICTE pay scales. The petitioners alleged that the non-payment of increased dearness allowance and salaries by the respondent institute in line with the AICTE pay scale rules was illegal and unconstitutional.

HC to examine delay in admissions to law courses in TG

A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court will examine the undue delay in admissions to law courses. The panel, comprising Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice J. Anil Kumar, was dealing with a PIL filed by A. Bhaskar Reddy, advocate. The petitioner complained about the delay in the process of admission to LLB and LLM courses. Earlier, the panel required the additional advocate general to apprise the court with regard to the date of counselling for admission to the law course. On Monday, it was brought to the notice of the court that the state was proposing to conduct counselling tentatively on August 5. It was contended that it was the UGC that granted recognition to colleges, without which the BCI cannot grant approval. It was also contended that the petitioner did not implead the UGC, the proper and necessary party to this list. Considering the nature of the petition, the court appointed senior counsel P. Sri Raghu Ram as amicus curiae to assist the court and posted the matter for July 24.



Endowments wing accused of disturbing slaughterhouse



Justice N.V Shravan Kumar of the Telangana High Court took on file a writ plea challenging the actions of Telangana charitable and Hindu religious institutions and endowments department, commissioner of endowments and Sri Edupayala Vana Durga Bhavani Devasthanam, represented by its board of trustees, in interfering and obstructing the functioning of a slaughterhouse. The judge was hearing a writ plea filed by Darmakar Lingaji, a butcher. The petitioner alleged that the respondent authorities were interfering and obstructing the operation of his slaughterhouse, which was being run in line with a resolution dated September 4, 2019. The petitioner alleged that this was arbitrary and illegal. After hearing the petitioner, the judge directed the government pleader for the endowment department to file their response and posted the matter after two weeks.

