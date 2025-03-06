 Top
Illegal Constructions Demolished on Govt Land in Gollapalli

Telangana
DC Correspondent
6 March 2025 12:54 AM IST

Taking a serious note of the issue, the district collector ordered immediate demolition of unauthorised constructions and sought a detailed report on the same.

Hyderabad: The government has taken strict action against illegal constructions on assigned lands in Gollapalli. Stating this, Shamshabad tahsildar Ravindernath warned that criminal cases would be filed against anyone involved in encroaching government and assigned lands, no matter their status.

Taking a serious note of the issue, the district collector ordered immediate demolition of unauthorised constructions and sought a detailed report on the same.

Following these orders, the tahsildar, along with revenue officials, inspected 18.23 acres of government land under survey numbers 219, 220 and 221. Illegal buildings and boundary walls were demolished using heavy machinery.

He said that no new construction would be allowed in the area. He pointed out that the land was originally allotted in 1987 to 42 bonded labourers for their livelihood. If anyone tries to sell these lands, they will be taken back under the PVT Act.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
