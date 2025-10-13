Illegal Bike Taxis Thrive, Gig Drivers, Passengers at Risk

Hyderabad:The brutal accident at Begumpet on Sunday, in which both the rider and pillion on a bike taxi died, has once again exposed the policy gaps and enforcement lapses surrounding app-based bike taxi operations. The incident has drawn attention to the widespread violations by bike taxi operators and the inadequate monitoring by regulatory agencies.

Most bike taxi riders come from marginalised backgrounds, and many operate white plate (private) vehicles instead of legally mandated yellow plate (commercial) ones. Despite this, app-based companies continue to engage them, often overlooking invalid insurance documents and vehicle compliance norms.



Divya, a corporate employee, shared her experience: “On several occasions when I booked a bike taxi, I noticed that the rider was the same person communicating on the phone, but the vehicle number was different from what was shown on the app. We don’t know if it’s safe or not, but in a hurry, we just take the ride,” she said.



Transport unions have repeatedly pointed out that bike taxis are illegal unless the vehicle has yellow plate registration for commercial use. The transport department maintains that two-wheelers with white number plates, meant for personal use, cannot be used for commercial purposes. However, companies continue to violate this rule by allowing private vehicles to operate as bike taxis, misleading poor drivers and endangering passengers.



M. Purushotham Reddy, RTO Hyderabad, stated, “The vehicles must have taxi plates, and insurance documents should be up to date.”



Union leaders allege that companies are exploiting poor and unemployed youth, who, desperate for income, are being misled into thinking bike taxi services are legal. When enforcement officials crack down, it is the drivers, not the companies, who face fines and penalties, pushing them deeper into financial distress.



Shaik Salauddin, president of the Telangana Gig and Platform Workers’ Union, demanded an immediate ban on illegal bike taxi operations in Telangana. “We strongly condemn these companies for prioritising profits over legal compliance and public safety. The government must act swiftly before this illegality spreads further. Companies cannot be allowed to exploit loopholes while poor drivers bear the consequences,” he said.



He added, “Unregulated bike taxi services lack proper verification and insurance, putting passengers at risk. Despite clear prohibitions, companies like Rapido, Ola, and Uber continue to operate illegally in Telangana.”



“Targeting poor drivers is unjust,” he said. “The real culprits are the companies promoting these illegal operations.”