Illegal Bakery Unit Busted In Golconda

HYDERABAD: The commissioner’s Task Force Golconda team and Gudimalkapur police raided an illegal bakery unit at KD Colony under Golconda police station limits on Saturday.

Police said the unit, run by Ahmed Raza (46), was manufacturing bakery products in unhygienic conditions without a valid licence and supplying them to cafés and grocery stores. Property and raw material worth ₹12.54 lakh were seized.

“Raza was involved in preparing all types of bakery products in unsafe conditions without any precaution,” said Ande Srinivasa Rao, additional DCP Task Force.

The accused, along with seized material, was handed over to Golconda police and later produced before court for judicial remand, Srinivasa Rao added.