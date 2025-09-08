Illegal Arrest: Plea Seeks CCTV Video

Hyderabad: A two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Justice Moushumi Bhattacharya and Justice Gadi Praveen Kumar will continue to hear a habeas corpus petition questioning the arrest and remand of a 33-year-old merchant. The panel was hearing a writ plea filed by Shashikala Renwa, who alleged that her son Anand Suresh Kumar Renwa, alias Rishab, was illegally arrested by the Banjara Hills police and remanded to judicial custody. It was argued that the arrest and subsequent remand beyond 24 hours was unlawful, unconstitutional, and violative of the Constitution as well as Section 58 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita. The petitioner sought Rishab’s immediate release, disciplinary action against the police officers concerned, and compensation. Counsel for the petitioner pressed for securing CCTV footage and call data records from August 24, 2025, to substantiate the allegation of illegal detention. The panel directed the special government pleader appearing for the state to file a response by September 10 and take note of the request for CCTV footage and call data records. The matter was posted to September 15.

Notice to dilapidated building challenged

Justice B. Vijaysen Reddy of the Telangana High Court took on file a writ plea challenging a demolition notice issued by the GHMC for a building at Moti Market. The judge was hearing a writ plea filed by M. Kishan Mahaveer, questioning a notice issued in July under the GHMC Act by the town planning section, Circle 16. The petitioner complained that coercive steps including demolition were threatened without affording him an opportunity to submit redevelopment plans. He submitted that if reasonable time was granted, he would vacate the premises and undertake necessary renovation to make the building safe and habitable. On behalf of the GHMC, it was contended that the structure was in a dilapidated condition and proceedings were initiated after calling for an explanation within seven days. Recording the petitioner’s request, the judge directed him to vacate the premises and complete renovation or repairs within one month, ensuring the structures are safe and habitable. It was clarified that in the event of heavy rain, if the premises required immediate removal, the authorities would be at liberty to act.

Bail for accused as probe nearly done

The Telangana High Court granted bail to an accused alleged to have cheated a woman of nearly Rs.30 lakh under the pretext of marriage and business investment. The judge was hearing a criminal petition filed by Ranjith Kumar Muvva. According to the prosecution, the de facto complainant came into contact with the petitioner through an online app in 2020. He introduced himself as a divorcee and NRI who had returned from the USA to start a business, proposed marriage, and persuaded her to pledge gold worth Rs.20 lakh for his business in May 2021. When he failed to repay the loan, the liability was transferred to her name. Later, he allegedly absconded and issued cheques worth Rs.30 lakh, which bounced due to insufficient funds. The complainant alleged that he misrepresented his friend as his cousin to strengthen her trust, but she too claimed to have been cheated. Counsel for the petitioner argued that the complainant had earlier lodged a report with similar allegations of cheating and the subsequent addition of rape was only an improvement. Counsel for the petitioner pointed out that he was in custody since July and the investigation has substantially progressed, with 13 witnesses examined. The judge noted that the material part of the investigation had been completed and found it appropriate to enlarge the petitioner on conditional bail.