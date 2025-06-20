Illegal Adoptions Thrive Despite Crackdown

Hyderabad: In the past year, 40 children were rescued from illegal adoption networks in Telangana. Eleven traffickers were arrested and 11 infants were rescued in operations across the state. Children—priced between Rs 3 lakh for girls and Rs 7 lakh for boys—are being sold, largely due to delays and challenges in the legal adoption process.

While most adoptive parents act with good intentions, experts warn that secrecy around a child’s origins can cause long-term emotional harm. Despite repeated instances of illegal adoptions, there have been no major policy improvements or stronger enforcement mechanisms, allowing these underground networks to continue and endanger children.“A baby is not an object for sale. We understand the emotional needs of parents, but their approach must remain legal,” said N. Kanthi Wesly, director of the women and child development department and head of the State Adoption Resource Agency (SARA). “We want to give families to children—not children to buyers.”Although legal adoption pathways exist through SARA and the Central Adoption Resource Authority (CARA), many parents still attempt to circumvent the system. “It is mainly because people are unaware,” Wesly said. “We are trying to connect with them to educate them on what is permitted and what the consequences are.”Inspector Govind Reddy of the Medipally police station revealed that 80 per cent of those who buy children do so to raise them within their own families. However, there are also cases where children are trafficked for organ trade or criminal activities. “The main culprits never come forward. It works like a chain,” he said, citing a recent case that surfaced when a decoy buyer approached a drug seller.The gender-based pricing is particularly alarming. “People are willing to spend Rs 3 lakh to adopt a girl and Rs 7 lakh to adopt a boy,” said regional joint director N. Mothi and extension officer C. Shobha, who oversee adoption for the women and child development department. “It is horrifying that children are being treated as commodities with price tags,” they said.Yet officials see some positive signs. A shift in preference among prospective parents has emerged. “Earlier, families mostly wanted boys. Now, 80 per cent of those opting for legal adoption prefer girls,” said Shobha, calling it a major change in societal attitude.Officials also caution that involvement in illegal adoption can carry irreversible consequences. “If anything is found against adoptive parents, they will permanently lose the right to adopt,” said RJD Mothi. “Illegally adopting a child is not only unlawful but also a serious violation of child rights,” he warned.Prof. Vishal Akula, a trauma psychologist, noted that many who turn to illegal adoption do not set out to commit a crime but are often overwhelmed by grief—caused by infertility, miscarriages or repeated rejection from adoption agencies. “Adopting a child becomes a way to cope with loss,” he said.However, the emotional fallout for the child can be profound. “Being lied to about their origins can lead to trauma, trust issues and an identity crisis,” Akula warned. “The relationship turns into a betrayal.” He added that parents who try to “rescue” a child by spoiling them may inadvertently create an even more unstable emotional environment. “Living in secrecy, hiding one’s identity and feeling ashamed can haunt the child for years,” he said.