Ikebana Day Celebrated in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ikebana International Hyderabad hosted an exhibition titled “Hana Sensu” to commemorate International Ikebana Day on Friday. The event highlighted the traditional Japanese art of flower arrangement known as Ikebana, which focuses on simplicity, balance and harmony with nature.

The theme, Hana Sensu—meaning “flower fan” in Japanese—was expressed through 25 to 30 floral displays inspired by the form and symbolism of folding fans. These arrangements combined flowers, leaves and structural elements to convey seasonal beauty and cultural meaning.

Ikebana, which translates to “the way of arranging flowers,” is a meditative art rooted in Japanese aesthetics and philosophy. It focuses on spatial awareness, silence and mindfulness, aiming for harmony between the materials, container and surrounding space.

The exhibition featured multiple Ikebana styles, including Moribana, Bunjin, Rimpa, Hana-isho and Hanamai. Artists used natural elements such as lotus, banana blossoms, magnolia, chrysanthemums, water lilies and ornamental ginger—selected for their texture, form and seasonal relevance.

More than 40 artists, both senior and junior, participated. A chief guest praised the innovative use of locally sourced garden materials despite Hyderabad’s peak summer. Chapter president Ho-Kiku A. Vineetha said that hosting the exhibition in a formal venue marked a key milestone for the chapter. She highlighted Ikebana’s emphasis on sustainability, recycling and environmental consciousness.