IITM Opens in Hyd With Global Presence

Hyderabad:The India International Travel Mart (IITM) opened here on Thursday, bringing together key players from the travel and tourism industry. The three-day exhibition, which will conclude on December 6 at the Hitex, was inaugurated by Valluru Kranthi, director of the tourism department.



She said that IITM plays an important role in promoting tourism, building partnerships and showcasing India’s diverse travel opportunities. She later interacted with stall managers and tourism consultants.



Over 200 exhibitors from more than 25 states and 10 countries have set up stalls in the exhibition, and presented tourism products ranging from leisure and adventure travel to medical tourism, destination weddings and MICE activities.



A senior official from the Karnataka tourism department, who also set up a stall displaying bidriware said, “Platforms like IITM help states reach new markets and highlight unique experiences. Karnataka is happy to connect with travel partners and visitors here in Hyderabad, and across the world.”



Gandhi, Ambedkar statues unveiled



Hyderabad: The statues of Mahatma Gandhi and Dr B.R. Ambedkar were unveiled at the GHMC head office premises on Thursday. Officials also paid floral tributes to former chief minister Konijeti Rosaiah on his death anniversary, hailing him as ‘Ajatha Shatruvu’, a man with no enemies. Beautification works including a fountain and landscaping were inaugurated outside the GHMC head office premises.



55-Yr-Old Tailor Sentenced to Life Imprisonment

Hyderabad:Rangareddy District Fast Track Pocso Court Judge M.K. Padmavati convicted to life imprisonment, 55-year-old tailor Mohammed Yaseen for assaulting a disabled minor girl. The court also imposed a fine of `50,000 on Yaseen and directed a compensation of `8 lakh to the victim.

Police said Yaseen, a resident of Balapur, was arrested on July 11, 2023, for raping the 15-year-old victim while she was alone at home. Based on her sister’s complaint, Balapur police arrested Yaseen and filed a chargesheet. Following his sentencing and conviction, Yaseen was shifted to the Cherlapally central prison later.