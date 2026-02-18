IITA Moinabad Trains Record 76 Police Canines

Hyderabad: The Integrated Intelligence Training Academy (IITA) in Moinabad has increased its canine intake by about 120 per cent since 2024, officials said, rising from 30–35 dogs annually to 76 this year. On Tuesday, IITA hosted the Dikshant Parade for its 25th batch, passing out 76 canines and 105 handlers after eight months of training.

More than half of the dogs belong to Telangana police, while 30 were trained for Bihar CID and four for the CISF.

Additional director general of police (intelligence) Vijay Kumar, attending as chief guest, said police canines are disciplined and dependable partners in crime investigation and public safety. “Coordination between handlers and canines is crucial for operational success. The new teams would actively assist in tracking criminals, detecting explosives and narcotics, and carrying out search and rescue operations,” he said.

Senior officer V.B. Kamalasan Reddy, officer on special duty at the Intelligence Security Wing, noted that the centre, established in 2004, has trained 919 police canines and 1,310 handlers so far. He recalled Telangana police winning gold and silver medals at the 67th and 68th All India Police Duty Meets. He added that demand for canine training has doubled in recent years due to increased narcotic seizures, with most dogs trained in narcotics and explosives detection.

Awards were presented to outstanding performers: V. Bhaskara Rao with canine Leo (CISF) in explosives detection; Sudarshan Kumar with canine Charlie (Bihar CID) in narcotics detection; M. Srinath with canine Rocky (Ramagundam) in tracking; and B. Nitin (Karimnagar) in physical performance. In agility, Sinthu Kumar, B. Krishna, Vishal Kupala, V. Kumaraswamy and B. Naresh Babu excelled, while consolation prizes went to K. Santosh Rakala, P. Gopi, Babita Kumari and others.

M. Suresh Reddy served as parade commander.