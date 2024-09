The two-day event opened with a Pitch Fest on the first day. It featured an array of start-ups, with investors from around the globe participating. The second day, September 14, featured the main event, inaugurated by Prof. V. Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, along with Prof. B.S. Murthy, Director of IIT Hyderabad and Prof. K. N. Satyanarayana, Director of IIT Tirupati. The theme for this year’s 'Sangam' was “A Sankalp for Viksit Bharat,” emphasising a collective commitment to India’s future progress.