IIT Hyderabad, Coal India Ltd. to establish CoC for Clean Coal Energy

Hyderabad: Critical minerals play a strategic role in the country’s economy, and IIT Hyderabad is conducting cutting-edge research in this field.

“We, through our ministry, will provide any necessary support,” said Union Minister of Coal and Mines G. Kishan Reddy. He said the coal remains a cornerstone of the energy strategy, contributing to over half of the primary energy needs and serving as the backbone of industries in the country.

Over the past decade, thermal power, primarily fueled by coal, has consistently accounted for more than 70 per cent of total power generation. The coal sector is vital for India's development, serving as a crucial energy source for the economy, providing significant employment opportunities, and enhancing energy security by meeting a large portion of electricity needs through domestic coal production.

The Minister made these comments during the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between Coal India Limited and IIT Hyderabad to establish a Centre of Excellence (CoE) called the Centre of Clean Coal Energy and Net Zero (CLEANZ) at IIT Hyderabad, located in CGO Towers, Kavadiguda here.

In a significant step towards enhancing research capabilities in the coal and energy sector, IIT Hyderabad has announced the establishment of CoE for Clean Coal Energy and Net Zero (CLEANZ), funded with an initial grant of Rs.98 crore from Coal India Limited.

This joint initiative underscores India's commitment to developing advanced clean coal technologies and promoting the sustainable utilization of coal resources in alignment with its net-zero commitments.

The Ministry of Coal (MoC) has prioritized the development of research capabilities in the coal sector. As part of this initiative, the National Centre for Coal and Energy Research (NaCCER) has been established at CMPDI in Ranchi.

Following a collaborative meeting chaired by the Secretary of Coal, the strategic decision was made to partner with leading educational institutions like IITs to foster innovation and research in clean coal technologies.

The Clean Coal Energy and Net Zero (CLEANZ) CoE aims to focus on pioneering clean coal technologies with a special emphasis on low-grade and rejected Indian coals. It will address key thematic areas, including enhanced coal bed methane and coal mine methane recovery, carbon capture technologies and mineral beneficiation, gasification and syngas utilization, among others.

The Centre intends to advance multiple technology projects, ensuring they reach high Technology Readiness Levels (TRL) to effectively contribute to the sustainable energy landscape.