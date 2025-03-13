IIT-Hyd, UoH feature in Global QS rankings

Hyderabad: IIT Hyderabad and the University of Hyderabad are among universities from the city that have secured spots in the latest QS World University Rankings by Subject 2025, placing them among the world’s best institutions in multiple disciplines.

The rankings, released by global higher education analyst QS Quacquarelli Symonds, evaluate university programmes worldwide, assessing academic reputation, research impact, and international collaboration.

IIT Hyderabad made it to the global rankings in six subjects, with materials science, electrical and electronic engineering, and chemistry entering the list for the first time. The institute’s existing strengths in mechanical, aeronautical and manufacturing engineering, physics and astronomy, and computer science and information systems also earned it a place in the rankings. Additionally, IIT Hyderabad found itself in the 501-550 band for engineering and technology, marking its first appearance in a broad subject category.

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) also earned a place among the world’s top institutions, featuring in seven disciplines. English language and literature (251-300), linguistics (301-350), sociology (301-375), chemistry (451-500), economics and econometrics (501-550), physics and astronomy (601-675), and biological sciences (651-700) were the subjects in which UoH secured rankings. The university has consistently gained recognition in the QS rankings in recent years.

UoH vice-chancellor Prof. B.J. Rao welcomed the achievement, stating that while the rankings reflect the university’s strength in multiple disciplines, the institution aims to expand its presence in future editions by adding more subjects.

The QS World University Rankings by Subject analysed over 18,300 programmes across 1,700 universities in 100 locations worldwide, using indicators such as academic reputation, employer reputation, research citations, H-Index scores, and international research networks. These rankings offer an independent comparative analysis of institutions, helping students and researchers identify universities excelling in specific fields.