IIT-H to take research beyond academia

Hyderabad: IIT Hyderabad’s newly launched Public Humanities Initiative (PHI) aims to take academic research beyond universities and make it more accessible to society. Introduced through a four-day event that ended on Thursday, the initiative explored how humanities and social sciences can engage with real-world issues.

The event featured discussions on gender politics, interdisciplinary collaborations, and an interactive art installation addressing topics such as gender-based violence, adolescent sexuality education and disability inclusion. Experts from academia, civil society and the arts emphasised the need for research that is socially relevant and easily understandable.

A key attraction was the PHI Art Arcade, where students designed life-size installations based on social sector research. The event also included a student-led panel on gender politics and storytelling-based sessions that explored Hyderabad’s history through food and comics.

Prof. Pramod Nayar, Unesco chair in vulnerability studies, highlighted the importance of making critical research accessible to the public. He stressed that issues like climate change and governance should not remain confined to academic spaces.

IIT Hyderabad director Prof. B.S. Murty described PHI as a step towards integrating humanities, social sciences and technology for real-world impact. He said the initiative encourages research that actively engages with social challenges.

Dr Shuhita Bhattacharjee, who leads PHI, said the initiative would focus on research relevant to South Asia while fostering collaboration beyond traditional academic settings. With a growing push for public-facing research, PHI is expected to serve as a model for institutions aiming to bridge the gap between academia and society.