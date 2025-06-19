IIT-H, Mitsubishi Partner to Build AV Ecosystem

Hyderabad: As India explores driver-assist and autonomous vehicle technologies, researchers at IIT Hyderabad say the country still lacks a proper ecosystem to develop and test these systems. Now, through a new collaboration with Japan’s Mitsubishi Electric, they hope to bridge that gap.

“There is a void in creating an ecosystem for research and development to deliver services for innovation through industry-academia collaboration,” said Nobutoshi Todoroki, general manager at Mitsubishi Electric’s Advanced Technology R&D Centre. “We are pleased to enter this collaboration, combining our expertise to contribute to the future of society.”

The partnership, signed with TiHAN – IIT Hyderabad’s hub for autonomous navigation research – includes joint efforts on testing, skill-building and support for startups working on self-driving or AI-powered vehicle systems. “TiHAN is working towards the vision of becoming the destination for next-generation mobility solutions. This platform offers a collaborative space for industry, R&D labs and academia to work together,” said Prof. P. Rajalakshmi, project director.

Funded by the department of science and technology, the TiHAN facility houses India’s only large-scale testbed for autonomous vehicles. It includes proving grounds, smart intersections and environmental simulators that allow researchers to study system performance in rain, traffic and other complex conditions.

Describing the collaboration as “a long-standing partnership,” IIT-H director Prof. B.S. Murty said it aligns with the institute’s broader mission of developing technologies that serve society. He added that TiHAN’s focus on Indian road conditions makes it a unique testbed.

Mitsubishi Electric, which plans to establish an incubation centre in India, views the partnership as a path to practical solutions. “We can ensure products are market-ready, meet international standards, and reduce redundant work,” Todoroki said. Researchers say the collaboration isn’t just about building autonomous vehicles, but about creating a long-term innovation ecosystem — from classroom to test track — that supports India’s future mobility landscape.