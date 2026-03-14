IIT-H Launches Country’s First AI Chemical Engineering MTech

Hyderabad: IIT Hyderabad launched what it describes as India’s first MTech programmes integrating artificial intelligence and computational modelling with chemical engineering, signalling a shift in how engineers are being trained for modern process industries. The department of chemical engineering at the institute on Friday announced two postgraduate programmes: MTech in AI and Machine Learning in Chemical Engineering and MTech in Computational Chemical Engineering.

The programmes aim to address the growing use of digital tools such as artificial intelligence, advanced simulations and data analytics in industries including chemicals, pharmaceuticals, energy and advanced materials.

Admissions to the programmes will begin in the upcoming academic cycle through the Common Online Admission Portal and GATE-based selection. Graduates are expected to work in sectors such as chemicals, pharmaceuticals, energy systems and digital manufacturing.

The AI and Machine Learning in Chemical Engineering programme combines core chemical engineering concepts with machine learning, artificial intelligence and data-driven modelling. Students will work on applications such as process optimisation, reaction engineering, materials discovery, smart manufacturing and sustainable energy systems, the university told Deccan Chronicle.

The Computational Chemical Engineering programme focuses on modelling and simulation of complex chemical processes. The curriculum includes areas such as computational thermodynamics, computational fluid dynamics, molecular modelling and numerical optimisation.

Institute director Prof. B.S. Murty said engineering innovation today was increasingly shaped by data and computational tools. “The future of engineering lies at the intersection of domain expertise and digital intelligence. These programmes aim to prepare engineers who can combine fundamental science with advanced computation to develop technologies for industry,” he said.

Prof. Chandra Shekhar Sharma, head of department of chemical engineering, said the programmes followed the rapid integration of artificial intelligence and simulation tools into chemical engineering practice.