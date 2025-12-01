IIOSC-2025 to Showcase Progress, Scientific Knowledge in Ocean Expedition

Hyderabad: The International Indian Ocean Science Conference 2025 (IIOSC-2025) organized by the Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) under the Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) commenced in Hyderabad on Monday and will continue until December 5.

This landmark event aims to showcase the progress and scientific knowledge gained during the past decade of the second International Indian Ocean Expedition: IIOE-2 (2015-2025).

The conference has several technical sessions across nine defined themes which include the six themes of the IIOE-2 science plan and additional themes based on the proposed addendum. IIOSC-2025 provides an opportunity for the scientists working on different facets of the Indian Ocean to present their research and discuss their ideas, outstanding issues, identify the knowledge gaps and plan a way forward to address such issues.

IIOSC-2025 also consists of plenary sessions where the principal investigators of the projects endorsed under IIOE will present their research synthesis.

A dedicated plenary session is also planned to showcase the future roadmap of IIOE-2 including new initiatives and opportunities aligning with the UN Decade of Ocean Science for Sustainable Development with the knowledge gaps and challenges towards more coastal research and monitoring, marine spatial planning (MSP), increased engagement of the research communities in the western Indian Ocean, Marginal Seas and eastern Bay of Bengal and the need to increase capacity development efforts and promote early career scientists.

The conference has several popular talks, where the eminent scientists will share their knowledge to inspire the general audience across the wide scientific spectrum.

The conference has strong industry participation, with 14 industrial partners contributing to the event through a dedicated industry session with the theme “Technological Innovation and Capacity Development for Harnessing Blue Economy Potential.” In addition, a workshop of the Early Career Scientist Network (ECSN) is planned alongside IIOSC 2025 with the theme “Empowering Early Career Researchers for Collaborative Ocean Science and Leadership”.

IIOSC-2025 is witnessed by 500 participants from 15 countries representing Research institutes, Academia, Industries and NGO.

The inaugural session was graced by Dr. M. Ravichandran, Secretary, MoES, as Chief Guest, and Dr. T. Srinivasa Kumar, Head of UNESCO-IOC Secretariat for IOTWMS, as Guest of Honor. Both highlighted the importance of ocean sustainability, safety and resilience and underscored India’s leadership in advancing ocean research and its role in the UN Decade of Ocean Science.

A key highlight was the reflection on a decade of the Second International Indian Ocean Expedition (IIOE-2) presented by Dr. Nick D’Adamo, setting the context for the conference. Video messages from Dr. Vidar Helgesen, Executive Secretary, IOC-UNESCO, and Dr. Brett Molony, Chair of IOGOOS, along with an address by Dr. Sinjae Yoo representing SCOR, emphasized global collaboration in ocean science.