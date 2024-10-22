IIITH works on food quality

Hyderabad:IIIT Hyderabad said it was taking steps to address what it has called an "unacceptable incident" at a mess on its campus, referring to a dead frog found in a dish served during a meal. The institute said it was investigating the incident and necessary action would be taken based on the findings.

IIITH officials said they were working with food safety experts to make immediate and long-term changes to ensure meals are safe and healthy for all residents. The incident of a frog in the meal came to light when a netizen, Ram Manohar, posted about it on social media last week tagging the food safety commissioner.