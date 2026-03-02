 Top
IIIT Basar Students Protest, Seek Audit of Food Expense

Telangana
2 March 2026 11:06 PM IST

The protesting students demanded that the authorities change the mess contractors, alleging that quality of food was not being maintained.

IIIT Basar.(File Photo)

Adilabad:Students of IIIT Basar on Monday staged a protest on the campus seeking release of a white paper on the institute’s budget and expenditure and objecting to the allocation of the mess contract to existing contractors.

They also raised allegations of misappropriation of funds and sought disclosure of details relating to expenditure on development works undertaken on the campus.

The students alleged irregularities in the utilisation of funds and demanded that the administration place the facts in the public domain.

