IIIT Basar Students Protest Over Safety, Facilities

Adilabad: Students of IIIT Basar staged a prolonged protest on campus on Wednesday, raising concerns over safety, medical facilities and food quality, before calling it off after talks with the administration.

The protest, led by the Telangana Students Association for Solidarity (TSAS), was held in front of vice-chancellor prof. A. Goverdhan’s chamber, with students demanding that pending issues be addressed. Police were deployed on the campus to prevent any untoward incidents.

Students alleged that M. Tejaswini, a second-year student from Siddipet, who was suffering from leukaemia, died on March 16 while undergoing treatment at Gandhi Hospital after not receiving adequate care at the campus facility. They demanded Rs 50 lakh compensation for her family.

Vice-chancellor Goverdhan held discussions with student representatives and assured that their demands would be addressed within a week, following which the protest was withdrawn. Nirmal SP Janaki Sharmila also visited the campus and reviewed the situation.

Meanwhile, a video circulating on social media, purportedly featuring a woman using abusive language against students, drew attention. Police said the video was morphed and denied allegations that any officer had used abusive language, terming it fake.

TSAS stated that it had not released or circulated the video and said any interpretations linking it to the organisation were incorrect, urging the public not to share unverified content.