IIFL Finance’s Employees Stranded In Dubai For Four Days

Adilabad: Eighteen employees of IIFL Finance were stranded in Dubai for four days after flights to India were cancelled amid the ongoing crisis in the region.

The employees had travelled to Dubai on a company-sponsored trip awarded for their performance. They were scheduled to return to India on March 3 but were informed that their flights had been cancelled and that further updates would follow.

Kothapalli Nagaraju, a native of Chennur in Mancherial district, was among those stranded. Employees from Mancherial and Karimnagar were part of the group.

Family members of Nagaraju and others expressed concern over their safety following reports of attacks on Dubai by Iran.