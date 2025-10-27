IICT Scientist Venkata Mohan Wins Vigyan Shri Award

Hyderabad: Dr S. Venkata Mohan, chief scientist at the IICT’s department of energy and environmental engineering, has been selected for the Rashtriya Vigyan Puraskar-Vigyan Shri by the Centre for 2025 in recognition of his outstanding contributions to environmental science and bioengineering.

Dr Mohan, director of the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute (Neeri), Nagpur, is globally renowned for his pioneering research in environmental biotechnology. His work focuses on metabolic modulation of microorganisms for applications in energy generation, waste valorization, and environmental restoration.

With a scientific career spanning over three decades, Dr Mohan has developed sustainability-driven bioengineering models that integrate resource recovery, waste-to-wealth processes, and low-carbon energy solutions. His innovations in bio refineries, wastewater treatment, and CO₂ bio-sequestration have created scalable frameworks supporting India’s goals on climate resilience and clean energy transitions.

Dr Mohan has authored over 450 scientific papers (H-index 106; 39,000 citations), holds 16 patents, and has mentored 42 Ph.D. scholars. His work has previously earned him the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize, INAE–SERB Abdul Kalam Technology Innovation National Fellowship, and the DBT–Tata Innovation Fellowship.