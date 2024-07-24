IICT scientist named RSC Fellow

Hyderabad: Dr. Sundergopal Sridhar, a chief scientist at the Indian Institute of Chemical Technology (IICT)in Hyderabad, was named a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry, London. His work in chemical engineering, and water purification was the highlight of his career.

Dr. Sridhar has created new methods to recycle solvents, clean gases, and improve fuel cells. He also made special filters to help new businesses, produce healthy drinking water. His work on reverse osmosis technology has made water purification better, especially for removing harmful fluoride.

He developed systems that provide high-quality water for medical use and devices that make drinking water from air for people in remote areas. During pandemic, he created multilayered masks and face shields to protect healthcare workers and public.

