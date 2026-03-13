IICT Innovations Target Cleaner Fuels, Industry Use

Hyderabad:Technologies that convert food waste into cooking fuel, produce cleaner industrial chemicals, and reduce dependence on imported raw materials were discussed at an industry interaction held at the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research Indian Institute of Chemical Technology in Hyderabad (CSIR-IICT) on Friday. The biogas initiatives came against the backdrop of the current LPG shortage and drew attention.

Scientists presented several technologies with potential for industrial adoption, including biogas systems that convert organic waste into cooking fuel and dimethyl ether as an alternative to liquefied petroleum gas. Researchers also shared advances in active pharmaceutical ingredient manufacturing processes, catalytic technologies for specialty chemicals, and indigenous chemical production methods.



One of the technologies discussed involved generating biogas from food waste, poultry waste and municipal organic waste. According to institute scientists, one tonne of food waste could generate biogas equivalent to about four LPG cylinders, offering a decentralised alternative for institutions, hotels, markets and community kitchens.



Researchers also outlined work on dimethyl ether, or DME, a fuel with combustion properties similar to LPG. Scientists are developing a process to produce DME by converting captured carbon dioxide using catalysts and green hydrogen. Officials said blending up to 20 percent DME with LPG could be possible without major changes to cylinders or burners.



These innovations were presented during an industry interaction organised by the institute with Laghu Udyog Bharati, bringing together about 75 entrepreneurs from micro, small and medium enterprises working in chemicals, pharmaceuticals, polymers, food processing, energy and environmental sectors.



Director D Srinivasa Reddy said the institute was working to translate laboratory research into technologies that industry can adopt. “We are focusing on indigenous processes that strengthen domestic manufacturing and reduce import dependence,” he said.



Industry representatives said many small manufacturers struggle to access advanced technologies and research infrastructure. B Anil Kumar from Laghu Udyog Bharati said collaboration between research institutions and industry could help small enterprises adopt efficient and sustainable manufacturing processes.



During the interaction, scientists also explained how companies could access technologies through licensing, consultancy, pilot scale validation and collaborative research programmes. Participants held discussions with researchers on possible industrial applications and technology transfer pathways. Officials said such interactions aim to bridge the gap between laboratory research and industrial manufacturing, particularly for smaller enterprises that lack in house research capacity.

