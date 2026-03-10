IHM-Hyderabad Admissions Open

Hyderabad: The Institute of Hotel Management, Catering Technology & Applied Nutrition, Hyderabad (IHM-Hyderabad), a central government institute, has opened admissions for the 2026–27 academic year.

Applications are invited for the three-year B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, affiliated to the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHMCT). Candidates who have completed Class 12 with English can apply through the NCHM Joint Entrance Examination, with registration open until March 25.

The institute is also offering craftsmanship courses in Food Production and Patisserie, and Food and Beverage Service, open to candidates who have passed Class 10. Additionally, a short-term certificate course in bartending is available.