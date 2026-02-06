Ignite 2026 focuses on design thinking, policy

India’s first consumer research conference, Ignite 2026, here on Friday, spotlighted the intersection of public policy and design thinking. Jayesh Ranjan, special chief secretary, urged researchers and practitioners to feed citizen-focused ideas into the state’s long-term growth plan under Telangana Rising 2047.

Discussions centred on human-centred design and evidence-led thinking at a time when governments and businesses are seeking better ways to respond to citizens and consumers.

Shipra Bhutada, founder and curator of Ignite 2026, said the conference was bridging a long-standing gap between problem solvers and institutions. “Events like Ignite are filling a much-needed gap by fostering connections between industry leaders, problem solvers, and academics, finding solutions that create strategic differentiation through evidence-based design, and creating solutions for problems that need to be solved,” she said.

The one-day conference brought together more than 120 participants, including researchers, designers, entrepreneurs, students, and business leaders. Sessions ranged across citizen-centric governance, empathy in urban planning, and the use of technology in research, with speakers from industry and academia sharing experiences from their work.