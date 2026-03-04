IFFCO Kisan SEZ Attracts Major Investments

Nellore: The Kovur Assembly constituency is fast emerging as an industrial hub with several major companies lining up investments at the IFFCO Kisan SEZ, stated its MLA Vemireddy Prashanthi Reddy, in the Assembly on Wednesday while welcoming the State Budget 2026–27.

She said the Budget allocation of Rs.3,161 crore for industrial development and Rs.1,332 crore for youth skill development marked a significant step toward boosting industrial growth in Andhra Pradesh. According to her, the state’s improved ease-of-doing-business policies under the coalition government have begun attracting national and international investors.

Highlighting Kovur’s growing industrial profile, the MLA said six major companies have come forward to set up industries in the IFFCO Kisan SEZ with investments worth Rs.10,705 crore.

These include Tata Solar (Rs. 6,675 crore), Shyam Metalics (Rs.2,500 crore), Prime Asia Footwear ( Rs. 600 crore), Gayatri Renewable Energy (Rs. 260 crore), IFF Medical Chemicals (Rs. 300 crore), and Ramsey Bio Ethanol (Rs. 370 crore).

She noted that farmers who gave land for the SEZ nearly three decades ago are finally seeing industries take shape.

Prashanthi Reddy urged the government to ensure that 75 per cent of the jobs in these industries are reserved for local youth and sought improved infrastructure such as internal roads, drainage, electricity and drinking water within the SEZ.

The MLA also called for action against companies that acquired land in the APIIC SEZ at Bodduvaripalem in Kodavalur mandal but failed to establish industries.

She expressed confidence that with the efforts of MP Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy, projects like the proposed BPCL refinery at Ramayapatnam and revival of the Kovur sugar factory would transform Nellore district into a major industrial hub.