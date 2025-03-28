If vindictive politics was in my blood, your family would have been in jail by now: Revanth tells KTR

HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Thursday, while ridiculing allegations that he was into vindictive politics, asserted in the Assembly that had he been to seek vengeance, former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao and his family would have been behind bars by now.

He hit back at BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao’s accusations and launched a scathing attack on the BRS regime’s misdeeds, financial mismanagement, and political vendetta during their 10-year tenure.

“If I was driven by vindictiveness, your entire family would be in Cherlapally or Chanchalguda jail by now. You are speaking freely in this Assembly only because we have not resorted to vengeance,” Reddy said.

Revanth Reddy recounted his own imprisonment during the BRS regime, describing it as politically motivated.

“Despite being a Member of Parliament, I was jailed for 16 days just for flying a drone, while the law only stipulates a fine of Rs 500 for hat offence. I was treated like a notorious criminal or terrorist in jail — lights on all night, lizards crawling on the walls, no visitors allowed. They even denied me permission to attend my daughter’s lagna patrika ceremony despite court orders,” he said emotionally.

Reddy maintained that despite such treatment, he had not taken any revenge.

“People gave us a mandate for development, not revenge. Even when BRS leaders used abusive language against me in their party office, I showed restraint,” he said

He countered BRS criticism on the issue of farm loan waivers, comparing his government's record with that of BRS.

“In 10 months, the Congress government waived Rs 20,616.89 crore in farm loans benefiting 25.36 lakh farmers. In contrast, the BRS could waive only Rs 16,908 crore in 10 years,” he stated, while adding “You talk of 10 years of governance — look at what we achieved in just 10 months.”

Responding to Rama Rao’s claims about borrowings, he clarified that the Congress government was forced to take loans averaging Rs 10,000 crore per month to repay debts left behind by the previous regime and to continue welfare schemes.

“The BRS government left a debt burden of Rs 8.19 lakh crore, including pending bills worth Rs 40,154 crore. In contrast, our government has taken a net debt of just Rs 4,682 crore in 15 months after repaying Rs 1.53 lakh crore towards principal and interest on loans incurred by BRS,” he said.

The Chief Minister also exposed the alleged irregularities in land acquisition during the BRS regime. “You talk about Lagacharla but it was your government that used force in places like Etigadda Kishtapur and Vemulaghat for Mallannasagar land acquisition. It was the Congress that fought for better compensation, and now we are giving `20 lakh and Indiramma house benefits to displaced families,” he added.

Revanth Reddy said that Kaleshwaram barrages were built to supply water to farms and farmhouses of KCR and his family members.

“Did water not go to KCR’s farm house from Kondapochamma Sagar? Didn’t Harish Rao own land near Ranganayaka Sagar? If you are ready, let’s form a fact-finding committee,” he fumed.

The Chief Minister lambasted the redesign and ballooning costs of the Kaleshwaram project.

“You raised the Pranahita-Chevella project cost from Rs 36,000 crore to Rs 1.5 lakh crore to construct Kaleshwaram which collapsed within four years. The result was a big zero. The commission report on Kaleshwaram scams will be tabled soon,” he said.

Mocking KTR’s jibe about his education and English speaking skills, Revanth Reddy said, “I didn’t study in Guntur, Pune or America — I studied in a government school. But Chinese, Japanese and Germans also don’t speak much English either. Why does it bother you that I became the CM?”

The Chief Minister said that his government had attracted Rs two lakh crore in investments since assuming office and was committed to development through projects like the Musi Riverfront, Metro Rail, and RRR.

“We will continue for five more years. If you want to be in the opposition, give constructive suggestions, not baseless criticism,” he said.