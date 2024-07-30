If No Funds Given, Merge Asifabad Dist in Maha, Quips Harish Babu

Hyderabad: BJP MLA Dr Palvai Harish Babu on Tuesday expressed displeasure over what he called non-allocation of funds by the state government to the backward Asifabad district and asked the government to merge the backward district with Maharashtra if funds are not allocated to it.

Taking part in a discussion on allocation of funds to the irrigation and civil supplies department in the Budget, Harish Babu asked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to appoint a legislative committee to study the reasons and make suggestions for development of backward areas in the state.

He asked the government to construct a barrage at Tummidi Hatti for Pranahita-Chevella project and complete the ongoing works of Jagannathpur and Ada projects. He also asked the government to take up desiltation of Yerravagu project (PP Rao project) to provide ayacut for 11,000 acres.

Harish Babu charged that the BRS government had completely ignored North Telangana by diverting water from this region to South Telangana. He asked the government to take up remedial measures to do justice to North Telangana districts. He also asked the government to transfer Rs 12

crore to the forest department to take up road works in Asifabad district.