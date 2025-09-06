Idol Immersions Unaffected By Eclipse: GHMC

HYDERABAD: Ganesh idol immersions at Hussainsagar will go ahead uninterrupted on Sunday despite the lunar eclipse, GHMC officials confirmed. Cranes will remain operational until all idols are immersed.

Most temples across Telangana will close their doors on Sunday afternoon and reopen only on Monday morning after the eclipse ends. The eclipse will begin at 8.58 pm, last for five hours and 27 minutes, and conclude at 2.26 am on Monday.

The Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple at Yadagirigutta, Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple at Vemulawada, Komuravelli Mallanna temple, Basara Gnana Saraswathi temple and Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy temple will close from 1.30 pm on Sunday and reopen on Monday morning with special rituals and abhishekams.

The Chilkur Balaji temple will shut at 4 pm on Sunday and reopen Monday morning after completion of abhishekams. The Yadagirigutta Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple will close at 12 noon and reopen at 3.30 am on Monday with purification rituals (Samprokshanam) before resuming regular services and darshan for devotees.