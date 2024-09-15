Idol Immersion goes peacefully in Bhainsa
Adilabad: The Ganesh idol Shobha Yatra and immersion concluded peacefully in the communally sensitive Bhainsa town on Sunday, under tight security arrangements. A total of 600 police personnel were deployed to ensure the smooth conduct of the procession, with surveillance carried out via 200 CCTV cameras installed along the Yatra route and four drone cameras.
The Shobha Yatra, involving 150 Ganesh idols, commenced around 6 p.m. Nirmal Superintendent of Police (SP) Janaki Sharmila personally oversaw the security arrangements and monitored the procession until it reached Gaddannavagu, where the idols were immersed.
The event began with special pujas performed at the Ganesh idol located in Bhattigalli, attended by SP Janaki Sharmila, Bhainsa Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Avinash Kumar, Hindu Utsava Samiti Committee President Pendapu Kashinath, and local MLA Ramarao Patel.
Earlier, SP Sharmila addressed a meeting at GNR Function Hall, where she provided police personnel with detailed instructions on managing the Yatra and ensuring a peaceful immersion process.
Photo caption Ganesha idol immersed in the waters of the Gaddannavagu project on the outskirts of Bhainsa town in Nirmal district on Sunday. Nirmal SP Janaki Sharmila, Bhainsa ASP Avinash Kumar, and MLA Rama Rao Patel were present during the event.
