Idol Immersion goes peacefully in Bhainsa

The Shobha Yatra, involving 150 Ganesh idols, commenced around 6 p.m. Nirmal Superintendent of Police (SP) Janaki Sharmila personally oversaw the security arrangements and monitored the procession until it reached Gaddannavagu, where the idols were immersed.The event began with special pujas performed at the Ganesh idol located in Bhattigalli, attended by SP Janaki Sharmila, Bhainsa Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Avinash Kumar, Hindu Utsava Samiti Committee President Pendapu Kashinath, and local MLA Ramarao Patel.Earlier, SP Sharmila addressed a meeting at GNR Function Hall, where she provided police personnel with detailed instructions on managing the Yatra and ensuring a peaceful immersion process.