Identity Theft Sparks Rs 5-Cr Tax Evasion Case

Hyderabad: Nagole police have registered a case of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy after a 43-year-old advocate from Mehdipatnam alleged that her identity and forged signatures were used to register multiple private companies, leading to her being falsely implicated in a tax evasion case of over Rs 5.22 crore.

The case was transferred from the Hyderabad CCS to the Nagole police station following a detailed complaint by the advocate. According to her statement, she began receiving repeated notices from the income tax department accusing her of tax evasion linked to several firms she had never heard of.

Upon verification on the ministry of corporate affairs (MCA) portal, she discovered her name listed as a director and shareholder in several companies — Horizon Staffing Solutions Pvt. Ltd, Horizon Technical Solutions (India) Pvt. Ltd, Horizon Infra Project Avenues (India) Pvt. Ltd, Manex HR Management Solutions Pvt. Ltd and Horizon Informatic Services (India) Pvt. Ltd.

The complainant said all incorporation documents carried her forged signatures and were linked to a fake email ID created in her name. Even her mother’s residential address was used without consent. She alleged that the accused identified as M. Nizamuddin, M. Sridhara Sharma, T.V. Krishna Mohan, Ch. Pavan Kumar and SND Associates, represented by K. Naveen Kumar, controlled the firms, managed financial transactions and authorised cheques without her knowledge.