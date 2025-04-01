Id-Ul-Fitr Celebrated with Traditional Fervour in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Special congregational prayers, piety and gaiety marked the Id-ul-Fitr celebrations across the city on Monday. Although many opted to offer the prayers in mornings because of extreme heat conditions, over a lakh offered prayers at Eidgah Mir Alam at Bahadurpura. The prayers started at 10 am and the prayers were led by Maulana Hafeez Rizwan Qureshi, the khateeb of Macca Masjid.

The Chilkalguda Idgah also had a large congregation, while the Idgah at Yousufguda drew the faithful from Rehmathnagar, Krishnanagar, LN nagar and Venkatgiri. Prayers at Idgah E Qutub Shai, Qutub Shahi tombs, Golconda, started at 9.15 am, while congregational prayers at Idgah, Red Hills playground, started at 8.15 am.

Meanwhile, in keeping with Id traditions, families served sheer khurma at home.

Greetings and brotherhood messages flooded social media platforms.

The traditional dressing, with a dash of ather, friends greeting each other, irrespective of their faith, all combined to spread the flavour of brotherhood and secular spirit.

Streets in the Old City were jam-packed from late Sunday night with people indulging in last-minute shopping. Sales of the Ramzan delicacy haleem kept peaking by the hour.

Many shops announced discounts to clear their stocks. Meanwhile prices of milk shot up late Sunday night. Sales of milk and dry fruits rose sharply.