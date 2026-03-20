ID On Saturday As Moon Not Sighted In Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Id-ul-Fitr will be celebrated on Saturday, after the Crescent was not sighted on Thursday in the city, according to the Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committee, the moon-sighting panel. The state government has declared a holiday on Saturday.

Members of the committee, functioning under Majlis Ulama-e-Deccan, confirmed that the Crescent was not visible, and said the festival would be celebrated on Saturday. Friday, therefore, will see Jummat-ul-Vida prayers to mark the last Friday of the holy month of Ramzan.

Quazi Farooq Arifi, a member of the committee, said, “The committee, which meets regularly to determine the start of Islamic months based on local sighting of the Crescent particularly for Ramzan and Id-ul-Fitr, gathered at locations such as Dabeerpura to receive witness testimonies, but the moon was not sighted.” The committee said decisions on Islamic months are based on local crescent sightings and verified testimonies received at designated locations.