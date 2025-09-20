ICSSR Grants Rs 1.2 cr For Gender Equality Study

Hyderabad: Why progress on gender equality remains limited despite years of policies and spending will be the focus of a major research project involving Hyderabad-based scholars, sanctioned Rs 1.2 crore by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR).

The project, Advancing a Gender-Just Future in Odisha: A Longitudinal Study of Inclusive Parity Frameworks within the Vision of Viksit Bharat, will track how far gender parity frameworks are working in practice and why Sustainable Development Goal 5 continues to lag.

The team includes Dr Prajna Paramita Mishra, associate professor at the School of Economics, University of Hyderabad; Dr. K. S. Sujit, Christ University, Bengaluru; and Prof. B. Sudhakar Reddy, Osmania University. The project coordinator is Prof. Sujit Kumar Mishra of the Council for Social Development, Hyderabad.

Unlike snapshot surveys, the longitudinal study will follow the same groups over time to capture structural reasons for persistent gender gaps. Odisha was chosen because of the sharp contrast between strong policy attention and weak on-ground outcomes.