ICSSR Funds OU Study on Telangana’s Thoti Tribe

Hyderabad: A new research project funded by the Indian Council of Social Science Research (ICSSR) will examine the Thoti tribe of Telangana, shedding light on their geo-ethnic identity, genetic patterns, and socio-economic transformations. Awarded to the Department of Sociology at Osmania University, the two-year study will be led by Dr. Ram Shepherd Bheenaveni as principal investigator, with Dr. Parandamulu Ch as co-investigator.

The Thoti tribe, classified as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG) by the Indian government in 1983, is a marginalised community residing in the Godavari River Basin. Facing socio-economic exclusion, dwindling population, climate change, and the erosion of traditional livelihoods, the tribe remains one of the most vulnerable in the region. The study aims to investigate the challenges they face and propose policy recommendations for their welfare and cultural preservation.

“This study is critical in understanding the socio-economic and demographic shifts impacting the Thoti tribe,” said Dr Bheenaveni. “Their declining numbers make it imperative to explore the causes of their marginalisation and ways to address them.”

The tribe’s name is believed to derive from the Marathi word “Thochi,” meaning “tattoo,” a significant cultural practice, particularly among Thoti women. Historically, they were oral storytellers, narrating episodes from the Mahabharata using traditional instruments such as the burra, maddela, and harmonium. They speak a dialect of Gondi, linking them to the larger Gond-speaking communities of central India. However, despite similarities with the Gond and Pardhan tribes, the Thoti observe strict food-sharing taboos, reflecting deep-rooted inter-tribal social structures.

One of the key concerns driving the study is the tribe’s population decline, raising alarm over their possible extinction. “The Thoti are on the brink of disappearing, and understanding the reasons behind their marginalisation is crucial for their survival,” the researchers stated in a press note.

The study will employ multiple theoretical frameworks, including post-colonial theory, indigenous knowledge systems, and social exclusion, to explore their socio-demographic shifts.