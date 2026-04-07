ICRISAT Launches 2-Day Training On ‘Soil Health Management’

Hyderabad: Icrisat in collaboration with the state government launched a two-day training on soil health management on Monday at its headquarters in Patancheru, Hyderabad. Agriculture minister Tummala Nageswara Rao, speaking at the event, emphasised that sustainable agriculture was possible only through the preservation of soil health.

He stressed on the the importance of leveraging scientific expertise and institutional partnerships to strengthen farmer-led agricultural transformation. “We encourage farmers and field-level stakeholders to adopt the learnings from this program, use improved tools, and benefit from government initiatives,” he noted.

“Reducing dependency on chemical fertilizers and promoting sustainable soil management practices are essential for improving productivity, lowering costs, and ensuring long-term agricultural sustainability under the Telangana Rising vision,” the minister added.

Icrisat D-G Dr Himanshu Pathak emphasised that advancing soil health depends on capacity building, partnerships, policy alignment, and effective knowledge transfer.