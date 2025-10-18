ICE raids target F-1 visa holders in US

Hyderabad: The United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) has launched a series of surprise inspections across Northern Virginia, targeting IT service companies and residences of F-1 visa holders under the Optional Practical Training (OPT) scheme. The move aims to detect fraudulent practices and ensure compliance with visa and employment regulations.

According to ICE officials, investigators found clear signs of misuse of the OPT programme, including fake or non-functional office spaces and supervisors unaware of the rules governing foreign student employment. The inspections revealed that several workplaces listed as business addresses were, in fact, residential properties or staged setups created to mislead authorities.

“In one instance, ICE investigated an employer after discovering that its reported office address was a suburban home in Virginia, yet it claimed to employ dozens of foreign students through the OPT programme,” the agency said in a statement.

ICE acting director Todd M. Lyons said the agency remained determined to protect the integrity of the Student and Exchange Visitor Programme (SEVP). “ICE remains steadfast in upholding the integrity of the programme and ensuring that foreign students, educational institutions, and employers follow U.S. laws and regulations,” he said.

“Individuals who exploit the immigration system have no place within this programme. ICE will continue to take decisive action against violators and intensify investigations to curb fraud and address security risks linked to the Optional Practical Training system,” Lyons added.

Officials confirmed that inspections were also conducted at the residences of OPT participants. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, an F-1 student based in Virginia, who requested anonymity, described his experience. “I was at work when my roommate called, saying two ICE officers had come home. I rushed back, and they asked about my workplace, I-20 form, and payslips,” he said.

“I handed over all my documents, and they verified them against their database. I was nervous they might find something wrong and detain me, but they said everything was fine and left,” the student recounted.

The latest checks follow similar operations carried out in September by the Fraud Detection and National Security (FDNS) Directorate, which conducted nationwide audits to verify the legal employment status of students under F-1 OPT and STEM OPT extensions. Officials say these inspections are part of a broader effort to ensure that foreign students gain legitimate work experience and that companies do not exploit loopholes in the immigration system.