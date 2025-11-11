ICDS Officials Stop Child marriage

KARIMNAGAR: Officials from the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) and the child welfare department intervened just moments before a wedding ceremony was set to begin at a private function hall in Balaji Colony and stopped a child marriage in Thangallapally mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district on Monday.

The intervention came after an anonymous tip-off to child welfare officials that the bride was a minor. The wedding had been arranged between a family from Thangallapally, and another from Cheerlavancha in Vemulawada. Their names are being withheld to protect the identity of the minor.

Upon receiving the complaint, officials rushed to the venue and locked the premises to prevent the ceremony from taking place. Later, an ICDS team comprising supervisors Rajini and Soujanya, along with child welfare coordinator Sravanthi, visited the groom’s residence. They educated both families about the legal consequences and dangers of child marriage, ensuring that the wedding was cancelled.

Officials noted that while child marriages were once common, increased awareness, stricter laws, and social reforms have significantly reduced such incidents. Authorities reaffirmed their commitment to continue visiting villages across the district to raise awareness and prevent child marriages.