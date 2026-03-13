ICAI Hyderabad Hosts Seminar on Bank Branch Audit

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Branch of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) organised a seminar on Bank Branch Audit on Thursday at the Marriott Hotel & Convention Centre, bringing together more than 800 chartered accountants to discuss evolving auditing practices and regulatory requirements in the banking sector.

The seminar was organised by the Auditing & Assurance Standards Board (AASB) of ICAI to enhance the professional knowledge and competence of members in the specialised area of bank branch audits.

The inaugural session began with the institute’s motto song and the lighting of the ceremonial lamp by senior members of the profession. Addressing the gathering, Hyderabad Branch chairman Girdhari Lal Toshniwal highlighted the importance of strengthening professional capabilities in bank branch audits and announced that the branch would soon conduct programmes on technology and initial public offerings (IPOs).

Central Council member Abhay Chhajed spoke about various professional development programmes available for members, including DPDC, succession planning initiatives, certificate courses and labour law programmes. He emphasised the need for proper planning while undertaking bank branch audits.

Another Central Council member, Dayaniwas Sharma, said the seminar would help members prepare for the upcoming audit cycle and informed participants about the establishment of a world-class data analysis laboratory at the ICAI Centre of Excellence.

Muppala Sridhar noted that technological advancements have significantly changed the way banking audits are conducted, with many processes now requiring minimal physical visits. He urged professionals to stay updated with emerging tools and regulatory developments.

Muppala Subba Rao, chairman of the Southern India Regional Council (SIRC) of ICAI, said the topics for the seminar were carefully curated to ensure maximum benefit to participants.

During the programme, several dignitaries including Abhay Chhajed, Muppala Subba Rao, Sunil Kumar Mandava and Deepak Ladda, chairman of SICASA SIRC, were felicitated.

The seminar provided insights into bank audit procedures, regulatory compliance and emerging challenges in the banking sector, reflecting ICAI’s commitment to strengthening professional standards in auditing and assurance services.

The inaugural session concluded with a vote of thanks by Uppalapati Sharan Kumar, vice-chairman of the Hyderabad Branch of ICAI.