iBomma Ravi’s Quarrel With Wife Led To His Arrest

Hyderabad: Movie piracy kingpin Immadi Ravi, who used to harass his wife, was compelled by her to return to India, which ultimately led to his arrest, police sources disclosed.

Police officials stated that Ravi’s personal disputes with his wife and the circumstances that forced him to come back to India played a key role in his arrest.

A police officer said that Ravi used to torture his wife and children. His wife eventually divorced him as she was enraged by his fraudulent activities. During questioning, Ravi’s wife revealed that he used to pay Nikhil Rs.50,000 per month for designing advertisements. She also disclosed that Ravi would torture her whenever she urged him to stop his illegal activities.

She further revealed that Ravi had a criminal mentality from the beginning and had committed several frauds in Visakhapatnam using his friends’ ID cards.

In his confession, Ravi admitted that he used to torture his wife after she stopped him from continuing his illegal operations. He further confessed that apart from hiring Nikhil for Rs.50,000 per month to design posters, he also placed a betting bid on the iBomma website, through which he earned $50,000 for every one lakh views, sources added.