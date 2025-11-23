IBomma Ravi Transferred Crime Money To Friends

HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad police have found that iBomma founder Immadi Ravi, who distributed pirated movies on the iBomma and Bappam portals, had reportedly transferred the money that he made through crime to his close friends.

Ravi is in five-day custody of the Hyderabad police and is being interrogated. During questioning, Ravi reportedly said that he spent his earnings on trips to several countries and bought some properties in Andhra Pradesh and Hyderabad. Police sources said they had detected large deposits in his accounts based overseas.

After Monday’s questioning, the police will produce Ravi before the court.

Police officials, who have obtained technical evidence, examined the IP addresses of the servers where Ravi was permitted to store data and operate his portals. Ravi reportedly told the police that he had forgotten the server IP details.

Police suspect that when they knocked on the door of his Hyderabad residence minutes after he returned from abroad, Ravi managed to change relevant data using his laptop which was later found in the washroom. He did not open the door immediately when the police knocked, sources said.

Experts are attempting to retrieve the erased data from his laptop to trace the IP addresses used for his servers. Ravi provided only his personal details to the police and avoided discussing his business activities. The police reportedly obtained details of Ravi's friends residing in Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh to trace financial transactions.